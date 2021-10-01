25,892 Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.24% of inTEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 14.8% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in inTEST by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in inTEST by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

