$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

SYBX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,976. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

