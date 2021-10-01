29,090 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $8,549,000.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

