29,806 Shares in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

TSBK stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.