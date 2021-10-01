$299.98 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $299.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.10 million and the lowest is $297.00 million. Envestnet posted sales of $252.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Envestnet by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,582. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

