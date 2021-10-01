$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

INFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,489. Infosys has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

