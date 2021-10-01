305,000 Shares in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.95% of Gobi Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.65 on Friday. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

