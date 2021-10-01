3,298 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 384,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

