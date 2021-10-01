33,700 Shares in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Graham by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

