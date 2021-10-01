39,900 Shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of BGSF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.