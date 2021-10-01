$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.39 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

