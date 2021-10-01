$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

