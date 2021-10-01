$415.87 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $415.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.69 million to $431.36 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.90. 351,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,371. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

