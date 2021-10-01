51,409 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

VST stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 62,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,294. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

