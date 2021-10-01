$616.66 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $616.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,920 shares of company stock worth $3,634,528. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.13 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.