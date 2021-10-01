$63.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce sales of $63.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $27.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.