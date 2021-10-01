684 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.