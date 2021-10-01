$685.60 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce sales of $685.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.19 million and the highest is $698.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $457.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

SKYW traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,445. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.