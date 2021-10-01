703 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $336,474,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $85,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,232,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,857,000 after purchasing an additional 932,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.51 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

