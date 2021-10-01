75 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $282.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

