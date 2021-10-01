85,920 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.