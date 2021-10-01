$90.75 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post $90.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $90.90 million. Appian reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $356.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 491,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,935. Appian has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.72.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

