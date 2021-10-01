A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $845.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.10 million and the highest is $864.10 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.