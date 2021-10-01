A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $845.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.10 million and the highest is $864.10 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.