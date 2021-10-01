Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.41 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -170.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

