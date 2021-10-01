Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $168.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.23.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $172.10 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

