Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.