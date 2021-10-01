Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.42. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 124,341 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.