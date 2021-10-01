Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.06% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.