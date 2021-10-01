Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. 9,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,593. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

