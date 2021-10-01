AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

ATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

ATY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $405.34 million and a P/E ratio of 47.79.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

