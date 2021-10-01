ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.47.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

