adidas’ (ADDYY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
