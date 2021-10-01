adidas’ (ADDYY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

