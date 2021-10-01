ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.13 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ADM Tronics Unlimited had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

