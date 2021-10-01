Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) Head to Head Contrast

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

94.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 454.14%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.69 $76.91 million $2.98 12.69 iHuman $81.52 million 3.08 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 6.91% 11.70% 5.77% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats iHuman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.