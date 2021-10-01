AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 393959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

