Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Evans Bancorp worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $209.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796 in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.