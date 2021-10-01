Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,627,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

