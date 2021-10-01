Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Shares of JHMF opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

