Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $179,000 Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 76.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NV5 Global by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,075 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.