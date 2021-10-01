Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after acquiring an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CorVel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $186.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $190.33.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $5,245,767. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.