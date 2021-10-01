Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.93 and a 1 year high of $266.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

