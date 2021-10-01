Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,559 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

