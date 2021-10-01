Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $292.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.