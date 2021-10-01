Advisor Partners LLC Buys 142 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

