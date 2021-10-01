Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Humana by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.33.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $389.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

