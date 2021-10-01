Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 41.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corning by 19.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Corning by 36.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

