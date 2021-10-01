Advisor Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

