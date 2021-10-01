Advisor Partners LLC Sells 762 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

