AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,268,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

