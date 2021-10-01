Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,765 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NKE stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

